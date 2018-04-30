Grandmother claims baby dropped off at Houston Fire station

EMBED </>More Videos

IN GOOD HANDS: New video shows a baby left at a Houston Fire station in the comforting arms of an HPD officer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a heartbreaking situation involving a baby dropped off at a Houston Fire station.

Firefighters at Station 76 in the 7200 block of Cook Road say a man approached them around 8:39 p.m. Monday, and essentially asked if he could leave his baby.

The man left, only to return a short time later with a car seat. He dropped that seat off before leaving again.

Houston police initially believed the child was one-and-a-half years old, but a woman who said she is the child's grandmother showed up a little later.

She explained that the boy is just 9 months old, and that the child was in her care.

While the situation was certainly confusing for police and firefighters, HPD eventually released the baby to the woman after determining the grandmother was able to care for him.

Texas' Safe Haven Law, also known as the Baby Moses law, provides that a person can leave a baby at a hospital or a fire station if the child is no more than 60 days old without being charged.

The baby in this case, being 9 months old, is not covered by that law. Firefighters said they just wanted to make sure the baby was safe in the end.

While the child is being cared for by his grandmother, HPD is continuing its investigation.

Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

What is the "safe haven" or "baby Moses" law

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire departmentschild abandonedSafe Haven LawHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News