Police searching for 2 suspects after grandmother carjacked at gunpoint

EMBED </>More Videos

Grandmother shares experience after being carjack at gunpoint

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston grandmother is speaking out after she says she was held at gunpoint by carjackers.

The 51-year-old woman told Eyewitness News that in March two men held a gun to her head while she was sitting in her driveway.

The Houston Police Department released video of the incident Monday morning, in hopes of identifying the two suspects.

"What she thought about was her family. That was the first thing that came to her mind," said the woman's daughter. "She said ever since that happened to her, she's scared."

The grandmother says the men held a gun to the temple of her head and demanded her SUV.

A week later, police recovered the vehicle, but not the suspects.

The two suspects are described as Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 19.

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
Massive section of bridge collapses during storm in Italy
12-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run cyclist off road
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
Is that Dumbo up there? Elephant-shaped cloud seen in Houston sky
Show More
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm Stafford shopping strip
Facebook Live shooting victim continues to defy odds, mom says
Pedestrian hit on North Fwy snarls inbound I-45 traffic
Alex Bregman welcomes family back to home flooded by Harvey
Remington College offering free haircut for students
More News