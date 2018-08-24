Grandmother and young grandkids rescued from burning Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors saved a grandmother and her four grandkids when their home caught fire on Bennington and Ralston.

The grandmother says she and her grandkids, ages 3, 5, 8 and 9, were all sound asleep when the fire started around 3 a.m.

"They started beating and banging on the doors and windows to get me and my four grandkids out," said Deidre Harris.

Firefighters went inside the burning home and rescued the family's dog and cat.

The family says they have smoke alarms but didn't hear them.
