Grandma chases down kidnapper to save 4-year-old grandson

A Knoxville grandma is now deemed a hero after she allegedly chased down her grandson's kidnapper.Knoxville police say Melissa Ewing chased after her daughter's vehicle when a strange man got inside and took off with her 4-year-old grandson still in the back seat.Police say the mom went into a store and left the preschooler in the car.The grandma saw the man drive off and immediately started to chase after him in her own vehicle.Ewing said the suspect drove towards a turning lane, but decided against turning left as cars started coming towards them. Instead, they backed away and took a right. Ewing followed."I said, 'This is my time, this is my time,'" Ewing said. "The street was so wide that I knew I could get on the side. I was just gonna try to get in front of him and let him just rear-end into my passenger door."Instead, the suspect slowed the car and decided to jump out. The stolen vehicle's driver-side door swung opened, and Ewing drove into it, bending it backwards."I don't care if I had to follow them to Alaska and back, I was going to get my grand-baby," Ewing said.The suspect who stole the car is described as white, 20-30 years old and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, red shoes and either ear muffs or headphones. Police are still trying to identify him.