Grandma carjacked with car full of presents for children

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Grinch got away with a car filled with toys, leaving a grandmother of five heartbroken.Bertha Clark says she was leaving Almeda Mall with a friend earlier this week when a man approached her demanding her keys.On the third attempt of trying to take her keys, he finally was able to get away with the car.Clark was upset about the car, but also about what's inside. She had bought gifts for an elementary school Christmas party. Instead, she attended empty handed.Clark is newly-retired, single grandmother helping to raise her five grandchildren.In her words, she wants her carjacker to "get to work and earn your own money."