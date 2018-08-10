Pasadena murder suspect allegedly recorded stomping on 83-year-old man's head 74 times

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning horrific new details in the murder of an 83-year-old grandfather in Pasadena last weekend.

ABC13 got the charging document overnight against the murder suspect, 23-year-old Silvano Echavarria.

The document reveals surveillance video shows Echavarria punching Pedro Munive 25 times and kicking and stomping his head 74 times.

Munive's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Shaver on Sunday.

If you've seen Echavarria or know where he is, call Pasadena police.

Show More
