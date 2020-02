Major Crash: FM 361 / FM 1994. One fatality and AirMed also en route. Roadways will be closed for an extended period. Use an alternate route.

1550 pic.twitter.com/lnOWOiX5le — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 8, 2020

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed a grandfather has died following a fatal crash at FM 361 and FM 1994 near Richmond.He was driving his two grandchildren, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The other driver was transported via AirMed to the hospital.Roads in the area will be closed for an extended period.