LOS ANGELES -- The biggest names in music are gathering at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. See what they're wearing on the red carpet in this photo gallery:
Alicia Keys is hosting the show, which air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The show will be jam-packed with performances, including Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, Rosalia, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Cyndi Lauper.
The show will also include special tributes to Prince and Nipsey Hussle, who is posthumously nominated for three awards, as well as longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who is wrapping up his career with the show Sunday.
Lizzo, the top nominee competing for eight awards, will also perform.
Click here to see a full list of nominees and winners announced so far.
Her major-label debut, "Cuz I Love You," is nominated for album of the year along with projects from Grande, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Eilish and Lil Nas X.
Lizzo's No. 1 hit, "Truth Hurts," is also up for song and record of the year. Eilish, who will perform, also scored song and record of the year nods for her No. 1 hit, "Bad Guy."
Other record of the year nominees include Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," Grande's "7 Rings," Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower," H.E.R.'s "Hard Place," Bon Iver's "Hey, Ma" and Khalid's "Talk."
The pre-telecast ceremony, where most of the awards are handed out, opened with a brief remembrance of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in California.
Referring to the arena where Bryant played for the LA Lakers, Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, "Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Grammys red carpet 2020: See what the stars are wearing on music's biggest night
GRAMMY AWARD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More