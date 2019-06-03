Grammy-winning drummer Lawrence Leathers killed in apparent love triangle

BRONX, New York City -- A Grammy Award-winning jazz musician was killed in the Bronx Sunday, the victim in an apparent love triangle.

Lawrence Leathers, 37, was found dead in the second-floor stairwell of his apartment building on East 141st Street just before noon. He performed under the name Lawrence Lo Leathers.

Police say he was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Lisa Harris, who also lives in the apartment when 28-year-old Sterling Aguilar put Leathers in a chokehold.

Both Aguilar, of Brooklyn, and Harris are charged with assault. Charges could be upgraded.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Leathers, originally of Michigan, won two Grammy Awards backing singer Cecile McLorin Salvant as a member of the Aaron Diehl Trio.
