Grammy-winning drummer Lawrence Leathers killed in apparent love triangle

JALC joins the jazz community in mourning Lawrence Lo Leathers.



From performances including Jazz for Young People concerts in Rose Theater, to memorable sets in The Appel Room, to Late Night Sessions at #Dizzys, he brought his spirit to all our stages.

BRONX, New York City -- A Grammy Award-winning jazz musician was killed in the Bronx Sunday, the victim in an apparent love triangle.Lawrence Leathers, 37, was found dead in the second-floor stairwell of his apartment building on East 141st Street just before noon. He performed under the name Lawrence Lo Leathers.Police say he was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Lisa Harris, who also lives in the apartment when 28-year-old Sterling Aguilar put Leathers in a chokehold.Both Aguilar, of Brooklyn, and Harris are charged with assault. Charges could be upgraded.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.Leathers, originally of Michigan, won two Grammy Awards backing singer Cecile McLorin Salvant as a member of the Aaron Diehl Trio.