Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions

By MESFIN FEKADU

Billie Eilish holds her awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, from left, Lady Gaga holds her awards at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK -- The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to a later date in March.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state's 40 million residents. County health officials fear the incoming Christmas and New Year's surge.

"The Daily Show'' host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyonce is leading contender with nine nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhene Aiko, Post Malone, Renee Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.

Performers will be announced at a later date.
