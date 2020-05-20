graduation 2020

This 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating college

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- A 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating from University of California-Berkeley and she has big plans for her future.

Jules Patrice Means, known as "Ms. Jules," is getting her degree in sociology. She's graduating with all A's and just one B.

Ms. Jules grew up in San Francisco.

She earned five associate's degrees in 2017 after surviving two strokes.

She plans to get her master's degree in social welfare and work as a counselor.

"It's never too late to achieve your aspirations in life," said Ms. Jules.
