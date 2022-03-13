Champion, reserve champion set records in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An enthusiastic crowd set two records at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction on Sunday.Grand champion Gracin Nguyen's colored drawing, "In His Hands" sold for $250,000 to Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Julie and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.Gracin is a student at Pearland ISD."For her to put her faith on display is what this is all about," said Somerville. "God bless these kids and God bless Texas."Reserve champion Mia Huckman's painting, "Partners in Time" sold for $265,000 to Cheryl and Gary Dietcher, Andrea and Scott Fish, Christina DiMaria and Alan J. Schwartz, and Sheri and Rob Walker.Mia is a student at Lamar ISD."I wanted to win the Rodeo for as long as I can remember, but I never thought I'd set a record," said Mia. "I want to spend the rest of my life making things that people love."