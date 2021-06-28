Chaz Grills Up Pork Chops and Onions just in time for July 4th!

July 4th is around the corner! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's perfect for your Independence Day celebration or your Summer cookouts. Chaz is grilling up his favorite recipe for pork chops and onions, marinaded to perfection with GOYA Mojo!
This Week's Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops and Onions
Ingredients
6 Pork Chops (3/4 - 1 inch Thick)
1 Large Yellow Onion (Sliced)
1 Cups GOYA Mojo Marinade
GOYA Adobo Seasoning
Instructions
Step 1 - In a zip-top bag or a large container with a lid, combine the pork, onions and 1 cup mojo. Seal bag and transfer to refrigerator; chill at least 3 hours, or overnight.
Step 2 - Prepare a grill to medium-high heat, or heat a large, lightly-greased grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove pork and onions from the marinade; discard any leftover liquid. Season pork with adobo. Cook pork until golden brown and internal temperature registers 160 F on a quick-read thermometer, basting with remaining mojo, flipping once, 15 - 20 minutes. Cook unions until soft and golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Step 3 - Divide pork and onions evenly among serving dishes.
* If you do not have a self-sealing bag, be sure to use a non-reactive container such as a glass or stainless steel baking dish to marinate your chops. Do not use aluminum.
