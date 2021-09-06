Elita whips up the perfect school lunch recipe, Bocadito Sandwiches

It's back to school time! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's perfect for your kid's school lunches. Elita shows us her Bocadito Sandwich recipe packed with GOYA flavor. Serve up with GOYA plantain chips or chicharrones!
This Week's Recipe: Bocadito Sandwiches
Ingredients
2 (4oz) Cans of Deviled Ham
8oz Regular Cream Cheese
4oz GOYA Red Pimentos drained
1 cup Heavy Cream
3/4 Cup of Mayonnaise
Hawaiian Slider buns
Instructions
Step 1 - Let cream cheese soften outside of refrigerator. Place all ingredients in blender or food processor and mix well
Step 2 - Spread bocadito mixture generously onto slider buns.
Step 3 - Serve sandwiches with GOYA plantain chips or chicharrones.
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.