goya

Elita whips up the perfect school lunch recipe, Bocadito Sandwiches

EMBED <>More Videos

Try Elita's Bocadito Sandwiches for your back to school lunch!



It's back to school time! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's perfect for your kid's school lunches. Elita shows us her Bocadito Sandwich recipe packed with GOYA flavor. Serve up with GOYA plantain chips or chicharrones!

This Week's Recipe: Bocadito Sandwiches


Ingredients

2 (4oz) Cans of Deviled Ham
8oz Regular Cream Cheese
4oz GOYA Red Pimentos drained
1 cup Heavy Cream
3/4 Cup of Mayonnaise
Hawaiian Slider buns

Instructions

Step 1 - Let cream cheese soften outside of refrigerator. Place all ingredients in blender or food processor and mix well

Step 2 - Spread bocadito mixture generously onto slider buns.

Step 3 - Serve sandwiches with GOYA plantain chips or chicharrones.

Get A Printable Recipe

Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.




Like this Recipe? You may also like these meals made easy!


GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodiehalloweenfoodgoyasponsoredhealth food
GOYA
SPONSORED: Perfect for Halloween, Chaz shares his Pumpkin Pie Punch Recipe
SPONSORED: Pooja Shares Her Simple Chili Recipe for Fall!
SPONSORED: Elita's Spanish Style French Toast Recipe
SPONSORED: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage With This Shrimp Ceviche Recipe!