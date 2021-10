Elita whips up the perfect school lunch recipe, Bocadito Sandwiches

This Week's Recipe: Bocadito Sandwiches

It's back to school time! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's perfect for your kid's school lunches. Elita shows us her Bocadito Sandwich recipe packed with GOYA flavor. Serve up with GOYA plantain chips or chicharrones!

Ingredients:
2 (4oz) Cans of Deviled Ham
8oz Regular Cream Cheese
4oz GOYA Red Pimentos drained 
1 cup Heavy Cream
3/4 Cup of Mayonnaise
Hawaiian Slider buns

Instructions:
Step 1 - Let cream cheese soften outside of refrigerator. Place all ingredients in blender or food processor and mix well
Step 2 - Spread bocadito mixture generously onto slider buns.
Step 3 - Serve sandwiches with GOYA plantain chips or chicharrones.