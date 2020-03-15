Liquor stores in Pennsylvania set to close amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- State run liquor stores are set to close in areas outside of Philadelphia.

All fine wine and spirits stores will close Tuesday until further notice, causing long lines as people rushed to stock up.

"They're closing? The last thing I want to be when the end of the world comes is sober," said one customer.

The governor of Pennsylvania has also ordered all non-essential businesses, including bars, recreation centers, salons and golf courses to close until further notice.

"The silliest decision to make, because the state would make so much money because people have nothing to do, so they would come to the liquor store and drink," said another customer.

SEE RELATED LINK: Saint Arnold Brewing now offering drive-thru service
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moms fear for sons health as temperature checks delay arrivals
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
What we know about the 28 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Here's when storms could wash the oak pollen away
Walmart, Randalls, Kroger adjust hours due to coronavirus fears
Help needed at food banks, churches during coronavirus outbreak
Sen. Ted Cruz comments on his second self-quarantine
Show More
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
Couple hires mariachi band to play in H-E-B amid COVID-19 chaos
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing could be in Houston next week
State officials push for STAAR testing cancellation
More TOP STORIES News