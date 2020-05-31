Society

Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster after violent protests over George Floyd's death

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Sunday for the entire state after a weekend of violent protests and chaotic unrest over the death of George Floyd.

The move gives Abbott the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers, according to a statement released by the governor's office. It wasn't clear Sunday if there were plans to do so or how they would be deployed.

The declaration comes a day after he ordered state resources to be deployed to cities dealing with violence, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. Hundreds of state troopers patrolled the streets overnight.

"As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss," Abbott said in a statement. "By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people's safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard."

