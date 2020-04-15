covid-19

Here's how Texas is spending $38M of federal emergency money

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Government offices across the state will soon have more money for things like paid overtime and even protective gear as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his Public Safety Office will provide $38 million in federal funds to local units of government in Texas.



Abbott said jurisdictions can use this money for certain projects and purchases such as overtime, equipment, supplies, training, travel expenses, and addressing the medical needs of inmates in local and tribal jails and detention centers.

"These funds will help our local governments respond to COVID-19 and provide the resources that our communities need," said Abbott. "I am grateful to our federal partners for making this crucial financial support available to the state of Texas."

The money comes from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
Below are some examples of allowable costs:

  • Personnel overtime for essential staff
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Supplies (i.e. gloves, masks, sanitizer, disinfectant)
  • Temporary staff
  • Medical care for inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19
  • Any other costs associated with the implementation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Guidance documents
