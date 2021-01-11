Gov. Abbott to tour mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Arlington

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is set to travel to Arlington Monday to tour a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Texas.
The press conference is set to take place at noon at the Arlington Expo Center.
Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Alrington Mayor Jeff Williams, and other local officials.
Gov. Abbott received his vaccine back in December. But, he has also been criticized by many Houston leaders and frontline workers for failing to include teachers in the high priority group to receive the vaccine.
Teachers are still waiting their turn as many of them have returned to in-person classes after the holiday break. Without the vaccine to protect school staff, some teachers say they're upset about returning.
In Houston, the first public free COVID-19 vaccination clinic has received high praise for its execution.
Dr. Peter Hotez, the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said he hopes Houston's clinic becomes a national model. He even congratulated Mayor Sylvester Turner in a tweet Sunday morning on the number of vaccinations the newly-opened clinic has administered so far.
