Health & Fitness

Gov. Greg Abbott expected to announce plan Friday to reopen Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott is expected to issue an executive order on Friday outlining how and when Texas businesses will reopen.

The Governor's office confirmed the scheduling of the order on Wednesday.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott working on executive order to reopen businesses in Texas

Plans to resume business in the state have been in the works since, at least, last week. The governor hinted at the order in a press conference on Good Friday.

"We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said last week. "We can and we must do this. We can do both, expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work."

RELATED: COVID-19 test launching with 15-minute results, Texas Gov. Abbott says

The video above is from Gov. Abbott's press conference on April 10, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesseconomybusinesssmall businesscoronavirustexascoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News