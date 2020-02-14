Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed Friday morning in a major crash in northeast Harris County that may have been caused by a lost load of wet concrete in the road, authorities said.

One of the victims was LaTonya Earl, a gospel singer who was well-known in the baptist and gospel communities, according to The Church at Bethel's Family pastor Walter August.



It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.

One vehicle was northbound on Old Humble Road when it hit wet concrete in the road that had spilled from a concrete mixer truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The driver lost control, crossed the median, and slammed head-on into a southbound vehicle. It wasn't clear which vehicle lost control, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The driver of the concrete mixer truck had just left a cement mixing plant nearby and had made a U-turn on Old Humble Road when the truck's drum started dumping wet cement onto the road, according to deputies.



A trail of concrete extended across the road where the crash happened and a mixer truck was seen parked nearby.

Deputies believe that Earl and the driver of the other vehicle died instantly in the crash.

Earl was an award winning gospel singer according to her website. She was also the worship director at The Church at Bethel's Family in southwest Houston, where she served for 15 years.

