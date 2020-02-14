Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash

One of the victims was LaTonya Earl, a gospel singer who was well-known in the baptist and gospel communities, according to The Church at Bethel's Family pastor Walter August.
Update on fatal crash: upon closer examination, our Vehicular Crimes team believes that the role of the drivers could be reversed; the red car may have been travelling n/b and the white suv s/b. The driver of the red car could’ve been the one losing control, jumping median, and https://t.co/HdK1mouxmi— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 14, 2020
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.
One vehicle was northbound on Old Humble Road when it hit wet concrete in the road that had spilled from a concrete mixer truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The driver lost control, crossed the median, and slammed head-on into a southbound vehicle. It wasn't clear which vehicle lost control, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The driver of the concrete mixer truck had just left a cement mixing plant nearby and had made a U-turn on Old Humble Road when the truck's drum started dumping wet cement onto the road, according to deputies.
Deputies are on the scene of a major crash involving multiple vehicles at Old Humble Road and Bender. Two people are confirmed deceased and the intersection is shut down. #hounews pic.twitter.com/x8gJHMKMF3— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2020
A trail of concrete extended across the road where the crash happened and a mixer truck was seen parked nearby.
Deputies believe that Earl and the driver of the other vehicle died instantly in the crash.
Earl was an award winning gospel singer according to her website. She was also the worship director at The Church at Bethel's Family in southwest Houston, where she served for 15 years.
