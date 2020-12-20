Health & Fitness

Goose Creek CISD teacher dies from COVID-19-related illness, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Goose Creek CISD teacher has died after battling COVID-19, according to the district.

Kenneth McVay, a math teacher and coach at Gentry Junior School, passed away Saturday due to a COVID-19-related illness.

The district said McVay was last on campus on Nov. 20 before the Thanksgiving break.

Goose Creek CISD released the following statement regarding the teachers death:

"Kenneth McVay, a math teacher and coach at Gentry Junior School, passed away today after a COVID-related illness. Coach McVay was last on campus November 20 before the Thanksgiving break. He will be missed by his Gentry Junior School family."
