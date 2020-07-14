Education

Goose Creek CISD pushes back start of 2020-2021 school year

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Students in Goose Creek CISD will return to learning about one month later than planned.

According to the school district, in a meeting that lasted until after 11 p.m. Monday, the board of trustees voted to delay the start of school from Aug. 13 to Sept. 8.

Students will receive instruction virtually for three weeks.

On July 7, the district proposed a hybrid back-to-school model, which will include face-to-face instruction.

The model also limits class sizes to no more than 15 students, along with social distancing on campuses and enforcing the use of masks.

Goose Creek CISD said parents can opt for their children to receive 100% virtual at-home learning.

You can read Goose Creek CISD's plans on this page.

Goose Creek CISD is not the only district offering some online instruction as a choice for parents.

Fort Bend ISD said it will start the 2020-2021 academic year online. The district said the move to distance learning will "give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures." No in-person extracurricular activities, including athletics and fine arts, will occur during the period of virtual learning.

Watch more on Fort Bend ISD's plan below.
