Goodwill Stores Are Open!

Goodwill changes lives through the power of work! Their mission is to create job opportunities and provide programs to individuals who may struggle finding adequate career resources.
Watch video profiles as we spotlight how Goodwill is making a difference.
In 2020 Goodwill Houston celebrates 75 years of serving the community! Their mission is to change lives through the power of work. Investing in the person, Goodwill educates, trains, and hires individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. They connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow. Find out more about Goodwill's mission.
You can help your community by supporting Goodwill Houston through your donations and your purchases. You can also check for upcoming events, that you might want to attend.