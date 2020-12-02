Goodwill is changing lives in our community! Learn more.

Sponsored Content
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On December 4 we will highlight Goodwill Houston to see how you can get your family and home ready for the holidays with just one shopping trip. If you're in the market for decorations, serving dishes for your holiday parties or gifts, Goodwill has you covered. As well, they are packed with holiday attire, from dresses and suits to pajamas and ugly Christmas sweaters.
Don't forget that shopping at Goodwill houston supports there mission. Goodwill Houston is much more than just a store that provides great deals and savings for your shopping needs. Aside from there many local area storefronts and donation centers, Goodwill Houston is dedicated to the community and seeks to educate, train, and hire individuals with barriers to employment, helping them to grow and thrive. They connect with people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the various workforce needs of today and tomorrow. Goodwill Houston can connect you with employers inside and outside the organization. If you are interested in their programs or want more information you can learn more here.
