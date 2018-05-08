Good Samaritans save 4-year-old dangling from fourth floor apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritans save child dangling from apartment building (KTRK)

By
CHINA (KTRK) --
Witnesses in China were frightened and nervous when they spotted a 4-year-old girl dangling from the ledge of an apartment building.

Luckily, some good Samaritans quickly jumped into action and saved the child.

Police say the little girl was left home alone and tried to escape through a window when she fell.

The girl managed to grab the balcony's guardrail about 60 feet in the air and hold on until rescuers saved her.

Police say it was a miracle the girl held on until residents were able to reach through a window and save her.

The 4-year-old was checked out by paramedics and was later released.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News