rollover crash

Good Samaritans help family and dog after rollover crash in League City

EMBED <>More Videos

Crash survivor grateful for good Samaritans who saved family

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City family of five was safely rescued by a team of good Samaritans after their truck was involved in a rollover accident on Saturday afternoon.

Witness Robert Lee said he and his wife were on their way to a furniture store when they saw the accident on the FM 518 / I-45 northbound Feeder road.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Good Samaritans help rescue family of five from rollover accident in League City.



Lee, who is recently retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, said he rushed over to the truck and opened the door to begin helping the passengers.

He said before he knew it, there was an entire group of people lending a hand to assist him.

Together, Lee and the other good Samaritans pulled the family members out of the flipped truck, including children and the family's Great Dane.

Lee said all members of the family were okay after the accident.

WATCH: Full interview with former U.S. Coastguardsman who helped after crash
EMBED More News Videos

A retired U.S. Coast Guardsman said he jumped into action when he saw a family of five in need of help after their truck was involved in a rollover accident on Saturday afternoon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashrollover crashgood samaritanaccidenttruck crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLOVER CRASH
League City crash victim grateful to rescuers who helped him and his family
Detectives find Tiger Woods crash cause but won't reveal reason
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troy Finner takes historic oath as Houston's new police chief
Man picking up family shot to death during robbery at Marq-E
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Fog plays role in deadly head-on crash in Fort Bend Co.
Weinstein appeals rape conviction, claims he was made 'media villain'
Axe-wielding man leads police on chase in stolen fire vehicle
Partly cloudy skies can be expected Monday afternoon
Show More
Biden to give Easter remarks Monday at White House
Parents angry after students watch George Floyd death in class
Houston mayor denouncing voting restrictions likely to pass in TX
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price
California is coming to Texas! Why more people moving here
More TOP STORIES News