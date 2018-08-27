Good Samaritans help detain suspect after woman assaulted

A woman in Huntsville is thanking a good Samaritan for helping her detain a man who allegedly assaulted her in a discount store.The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Kriston, told Eyewitness News that 22-year-old Alexis Lugo put his hands inside her clothes.Kriston says she screamed and then chased him from the store, but he was too fast.The woman says when she yelled, multiple people came to her rescue, including a fellow shopper and a couple buying groceries next door.