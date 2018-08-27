Good Samaritans step in to help woman who was assaulted by man in store

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritans help detain suspect after woman assaulted

By
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman in Huntsville is thanking a good Samaritan for helping her detain a man who allegedly assaulted her in a discount store.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Kriston, told Eyewitness News that 22-year-old Alexis Lugo put his hands inside her clothes.

Kriston says she screamed and then chased him from the store, but he was too fast.

The woman says when she yelled, multiple people came to her rescue, including a fellow shopper and a couple buying groceries next door.

ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams will have more on how the group of good Samaritans helped Kriston take down the suspect on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanattackHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5-year-old boy reported missing from SW Houston school
Woman tried to dissolve body of husband's ex in acid
Security guard run over by truck outside Houston nightclub
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
20 craft breweries to explore in the Greater Houston area
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Show More
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
Women accuses deputies of being witches after bizarre chase
2-year-old boy drowns in small pond near Rosenberg home
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing
Neighbors concerned over mystery woman in Montgomery
More News