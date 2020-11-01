Good Samaritans rescue women from fiery rideshare crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some good Samaritans jumped into action overnight by pulling two women from the wreckage of a car crash, moments before it burst into flames.It happened on US-59/I-69 just east of downtown near Jefferson Street.The two women were in a rideshare when it was hit by a truck. The collision caused the rideshare car to spin out of control and come to a rest in the median, according to authorities.Witnesses said they stopped to help the women and pulled them away from the car just before it ignited."I rushed over there and was like, 'No, you got to get them out. The car is going to explode'," one witness said. "It was just that moment that we had a little bit of time to get them out."One of the women was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.