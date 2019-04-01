Courageous good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers in Brooklyn

🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY that occurred in front of 718 Knickerbocker Ave.. #bushwick #brooklyn @NYPD83Pct On 3/28/19 @ 5:43PM 💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/zkyfF8tjO8 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 30, 2019

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn -- A courageous good Samaritan helped saved a teenager from a group of attackers in Brooklyn.Police say the 17-year-old was riding on a moped when five men assaulted him at a bodega. The case has an eerie comparison to the Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz case in the Bronx last summer - and because of that case is the reason a good Samaritan stepped up to protect this teen.The attack happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in front of 718 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.Police said a group of five men threatened a 17-year-old at knifepoint as he sat on his gas-powered moped. They struck the victim with a metal pipe before stealing the bike.The victim then ran inside the bodega, where inside the store was Vincent Millan, a customer who saw it all happening. He came out with a bicycle seat in his hand, and was attacked himself.Millan says he immediately thought of Guzman Feliz's murder by gang members, and he did not want to see that happen to another young man."I'm a human being, and I saw another human being in danger," said Millan.In this case, police say they have arrested Ramon Garcia Disla, 26. Disla is facing charges for robbery and assault.Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there could be more arrests.