robbery

Courageous good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the details from Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn -- A courageous good Samaritan helped saved a teenager from a group of attackers in Brooklyn.

Police say the 17-year-old was riding on a moped when five men assaulted him at a bodega. The case has an eerie comparison to the Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz case in the Bronx last summer - and because of that case is the reason a good Samaritan stepped up to protect this teen.

The attack happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in front of 718 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a group of five men threatened a 17-year-old at knifepoint as he sat on his gas-powered moped. They struck the victim with a metal pipe before stealing the bike.

The victim then ran inside the bodega, where inside the store was Vincent Millan, a customer who saw it all happening. He came out with a bicycle seat in his hand, and was attacked himself.

Millan says he immediately thought of Guzman Feliz's murder by gang members, and he did not want to see that happen to another young man.

"I'm a human being, and I saw another human being in danger," said Millan.

In this case, police say they have arrested Ramon Garcia Disla, 26. Disla is facing charges for robbery and assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there could be more arrests.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybushwickbrooklynnew york cityassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
FBI searching for man who robbed 3 banks in 5 weeks
Attorney accuses client of spending thousands using his ID
Pug stolen from home by Spectrum worker
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting over drug deal at Sonic
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Carjacking suspect surrenders after tense standoff with police
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
Australian man's lottery mistake wins him over $33 million
Show More
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Father of slain student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Alamo Drafthouse hosting 'Selena' movie party on her birthday
Want to try crawfish flavored ice cream? Head to this shop!
More TOP STORIES News