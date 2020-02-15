Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning pickup truck after freeway crash in Miami: Video

MIAMI -- A dramatic rescue was captured on video Wednesday in Miami, where a driver struggled to extricate himself from a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames after a crash on Interstate 95.

Passerby Jim Angulo, who recorded the footage, said he initially yelled at the man to get out of the truck. When the driver replied that he was stuck, Angulo ran toward the vehicle.

"I saw 20 people with their cell phones out not doing nothing," he told WSVN-TV. "I said, 'It's on me.'"

Angulo said he and another man intervened to pull the man from the wreckage.

The driver suffered burn injuries to his legs in the fire, according to Angulo, who posted the video on social media with the hashtag #dontjustrecordsavesomeone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridacar accidentflorida crashrescuecaught on videogood samaritanaccidentcaught on cameradriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News