ST. PETERS, Missouri --
A Missouri man says he helped end a police chase that caused several crashes Wednesday night, KMOV-TV reports.

Keath Hausher claims he was at the right place at the right time when the chase headed his way.

Hausher runs the Patriot Training Foundation, a non-profit organization that teaches police officers and military personnel how to fight on the front lines. On Wednesday night, he says that background prepared him for the chase.

"Just driving to work eastbound on Manchester and saw a big police presence. Knew something was going on, but had no idea as to what was unfolding," he said.

Video shows officers chasing the Ford Focus while weaving in and out of traffic for nearly 20 miles.

"I noticed that the police chase had come behind me, and saw all of the cars pulling over to the right side. And I kind of saw the opportunity to stop the individual and at least give police the chance to react," Hausher said.

While the suspects rode the shoulder and was headed towards the highway, Hausher's black truck was able to box the vehicle in.

"I simply pulled the vehicle to the left, so they felt like they didn't have straight access to the highway. And they hesitated a second. They collided with two other cars on their way down the ramp," he said.

Police were able to smash the windows of the suspects' car before taking two women into custody.
