Texas inmate transportation to resume with new security measures after Gonzalo Lopez's escape

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, reportedly got out of his restraints and cut through the metal cage of a prison bus on May 12, 2022.
Texas prison system officials will resume inmate transportation Monday with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people, officials said.

In a statement, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said inmate transportation would resume with three corrections officers for each transport instead of the previous two and other new security measures.

Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver, and escaped a prison van last month. He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him in South Texas, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: 'Back to the drawing board': TX escapee's fingerprints found at home near killed family, sources say

Other new security measures for transporting inmates from prisons include enhanced searches of inmates before they board prison vans. Inmates had previously been strip-searched before they boarded prison vehicles, prison system spokesman Jason Clark said Sunday. He declined to say what form the enhanced searches would take.

Prison officials would install new video surveillance equipment in transport vehicles, transport inmates determined to pose the highest risk by themselves and enhance onsite medical capabilities to reduce the need for offsite transport.

Meanwhile, a previously announced independent security review of what allowed Lopez to escape would continue by an outside party, according to the TDCJ statement.



ORIGINAL REPORT: Authorities looking for escaped inmate who stole and crashed bus near Centerville
A manhunt got underway after a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder escaped by taking a bus and crashing it.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
