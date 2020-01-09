Goines skips court hearing for man fighting for retrial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who claims he was wrongly convicted is fighting for a retrial in his case, which involves former Houston police officer Gerald Goines.Otis Mallet spent two years in prison for a drug crime that was based on evidence Goines is accused of making up, according to Mallet's attorneys.Goines was subpoenaed to testify in Thursday's hearing, but didn't show up to court. The judge in the case has asked for Goines' attorney to appear and explain the former officer's absence.Mallet's 2008 conviction stemmed from a case where he was accused of participating in a drug deal. Goines was the arresting officer in the case.Thursday's hearing will determine if Mallet will receive a new trial for the charges.Goines' testimony in 2008 was used to convict Mallet, but after the case was reviewed, new evidence came to light that shows Goines claimed to use a confidential informant. That infomation was never shared with the original trial lawyers, according to Mallet's current attorneys.He wants to be exonerated and found innocent to, not only clear his name, but to possibly have access to the state fund that compensates people who are wrongfully convicted.The judge in Thursday's hearing has to decide whether to issue a ruling asking for a new trial. Then, the state court of appeals would have to agree in order for a new trial to take place.It's part of a process that could last another full year.Mallet has always maintained his innocence.