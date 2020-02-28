houston livestock show and rodeo

Show your western pride for Go Texan Day!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Show off your Lone Star pride for Go Texan Day!

Go Texan Day has been a tradition since the 1950s and is celebrated across Houston each year the Friday before the rodeo parade.

People roundup their boots, bolo ties and big hats to wear to work and school. For some parents, it's the perfect day to get the kiddos all dolled up as a cowboy or cowgirl. It makes for some adorable photos.

So if you dusted off your cowboy boots and wrangled up some tight blue jeans, snap a photo and share it with ABC13 on social media using #abc13eyewitness.
























And don't worry. Just because it is Go Texan Day, doesn't mean it's the only day you can dress western. Rodeo season has just begun, and you have plenty opportunities to show your Texan pride.

READY TO RODEO? CHECK OUT THE STORIES BELOW!
