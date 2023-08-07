The Houston companies include My Drink Bomb, which makes cocktail mixers, 54 Thrones hand lotions, and Holiball inflatable ornaments, because it's never too early to Christmas shop.

GMA's Deals & Steals on Wheels is offering 50% off at these 3 Houston-based companies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of our favorite "Good Morning America" segments is hitting the road. The first stop for GMA Deals and Steals on Wheels is in Dallas Monday morning.

They will be featuring three Houston-based companies.

"It's really about celebrating Texas-based businesses, celebrating small-business owners, the cool stuff they've created, which they've already had a lot of success with. These are brands that have been on Shark Tank, they've been on Oprah's Favorite Things, and there's a bunch of businesses that that's their dream," Tory Johnson with GMA said.

Holiball is one of those companies that first got exposure on Shark Tank, and now, Mark Cuban is an investor of it.

But, wait a minute. Should we really be talking about Christmas in the middle of summer?

"We kind of joke about Christmas in July, but we have viewers who, starting in September, tell me, 'Hey, my goodie closet is empty. I cleared it out for the holidays, and I'm starting in January to start filling it up again.' So there are some people who think in that holiday spirit all year round," Johnson said.

Now, think about some of the mixers that you might put *to use to make your favorite drink. Sometimes, you have to combine so many different ingredients, and it can get cumbersome. My Drink Bomb is great for that.

"The concept behind this is they've done all the thinking for you, and all you need to do *is drop that bomb into a seltzer, juice, you can add your own alcohol," Johnson said.

As for 54 Thrones hand lotions, they are great if you're looking for something that uses good-for-you ingredients, but it's not greasy.

"Sometimes the things that feel the greasiest, it's not the best ingredients. It's instant luxury, and a little bit goes a long way. You get a lot of use from a tube," Johnson said.

As for how the lotions smell, they come in a variety of scents, and Johnson says they are not overwhelming.

To find these amazing products for 50% off, visit the GMA website.