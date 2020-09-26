76-year-old woman with Alzheimer's reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly Houston woman with Alzheimer's was reported missing Friday.

Gloria Saldana was last seen leaving the 10100 block of Lost Trail Street.

Saldana is described as a 76-year-old Hispanic woman. She stands at 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. The last articles of clothing she was last seen wearing are unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to called Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
