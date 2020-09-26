76-year-old woman with Alzheimer's reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly Houston woman with Alzheimer's was reported missing Friday.Gloria Saldana was last seen leaving the 10100 block of Lost Trail Street.Saldana is described as a 76-year-old Hispanic woman. She stands at 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. The last articles of clothing she was last seen wearing are unknown.Anyone with information is urged to called Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.