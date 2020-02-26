car chase

Glass installer helps end police chase in middle of West 610 Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston region has had its share of crazy car chases that pit law enforcement against fleeing drivers.

Jose Cruz, a Houston glass installer, has seen some before.

On Wednesday, he said he looked in his rear view mirror and saw a car being followed by a convoy of flashing lights.

The pursuit, which he said was within the legal speed limit, was on the West Loop heading southbound in the Galleria area where traffic is always congested.

"I slowed down and put on my brake," he said. "That allowed the police to get out and approach the driver."

The female driver, according to police, had been driving erratically. Officers attempted a traffic stop in the Cy-Fair area, but she continued to drive. Houston Police later joined the pursuit.

When officers approached the car, Cruz was going to get out of the way, "but the other vehicle was moving again," he said.

I was like, "No, I'm just going to stop," recalled Cruz. "The police told me not to move, and that's when they got the person."

His truck, however, was tapped by the car, and a tail light was broken out.

"My boss isn't upset about it," Cruz said. "Looking back on it, I think I did the right thing. It could have been much worse."

SEE ALSO: 'Hellcat' muscle car driver sentenced after memorable chase
EMBED More News Videos

Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CHASE
Police conduct controversial tactic to stop chase suspect
Suspect hits pregnant woman in car after chase of up to 95 mph
5 juvenile suspects crash into fence after police chase
Teens in stolen van lead police on chase and crash in N. Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Molson Coors conference in Houston cut short after shooting
Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says: LIVE UPDATE
Personal trainer with flu symptoms on life support
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Coronavirus sparks concern in Houston after CDC warning
2 Texas neo-Nazi members accused of threatening journalists
Prepare for a light freeze by sunrise
Show More
County to change system after 13 Investigates criminals skirting GPS monitoring
Carjacking suspect found hiding in Katy home during search
Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
Ex-HPD officer may have given false evidence against 69 people
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News