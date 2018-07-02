UPDATE:



Per detectives working this case, both Andrea Ramos and Jennifer Stine have been recovered. We can confirm both teens where Runaways, and we're located at Jennifer's boyfriend's house. No suspicious activity is believed to be involved with them missing or running away. pic.twitter.com/Ldgt6hT0k1 — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 2, 2018

Two Montgomery County girls have been found safe two weeks after they disappeared from The Woodlands Mall.Sheriff's deputies say Jennifer Stine and Andrea Ramos both ran away on June 18 and were found at the home of Jennifer's boyfriend.Deputies said no suspicious activity is believed to be involved with either girl's disappearance.