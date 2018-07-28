Birthday girl's ex-lover allegedly stabs new boyfriend during surprise party

EMBED </>More Videos

A birthday party in Florida ended with a stabbing surprise. (KTRK)

Police say a surprise birthday party ended in a brutal fight and stabbing when an ex showed up.

A video of the incident shows when the birthday girl's ex-boyfriend gets out of a white truck and begins attacking her new boyfriend with two screwdrivers in front of multiple people.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just north of Miami.

Police say the victim suffered several stab wounds and had to have staples to close a wound to his head.

One man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was later released on a $1,500 bond.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a pool
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery
Residents return to nursing home after fire causes evacuations
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Jose Altuve placed on 10-day disabled list
Good Samaritans help police officers after serious crash
2-year-old boy falls into septic tank
Show More
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Shots fired and driver stabbed during road rage incident
Police arrested for kicking pregnant woman in stomach
Man charged in fatal 'love-triangle' shooting, police say
More News