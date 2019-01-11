.Investigators are looking for this vehicle in connection with tonight’s shooting at 14537 Maeline Street. Call 713-221-6000. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/OtXYV7snbb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 11, 2019

@HCSOTexas responded to 14500 Maeline Street (N. Sam Houston Pkwy N @ Aldine Westfield). Preliminary info: a drive-by shooting occurred and a teen female victim was shot. Transported to hospital, unknown condition. PIO is enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qDQ7AJwugQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 11, 2019

A suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl has been arrested after a chase with deputies.Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after someone saw the suspect's pickup truck on TV and called in a tip.Deputies said they attempted to stop the truck in front of a Houston Fire station on Greens Road, but the suspect fled on foot. A female passenger was taken into custody.A helicopter was used to search a nearby construction site, where the suspect was found hiding in a metal container.Deputies coaxed the man out of the box and took him into custody late Thursday night, just hours after a teen was shot in the chest on Maeline Street in north Harris County.A bullet struck the girl while she was inside a mobile home with a 14-year-old girl, a young boy and the children's father.She was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to recover from her injuries.Earlier Thursday, deputies said they were looking for a man in a red hoodie that was seen behind the wheel of the pickup truck.Deputies said they believe the shooting was targeted because witnesses told them the driver of the truck pulled up to the home, stopped, and then fired.