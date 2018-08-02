Girl runs out to safety as carjacker drives off with family minivan

EMBED </>More Videos

A girl is safe after she ran out of the minivan taken by a car-jacker. (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
A mother is relieved her daughter is safe after a thief stole their van.

The 7-year-old's quick thinking saved her llife.

The incident happened Tuesday at a Valero gas station. The girl was in the vehicle, while her mother was inside the store.

Store employee Iyad Mohmad told WXYZ-TV he saw when the mother, who thought her child was still in the car, he rushed out of the store and chased down the minivan.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the moment both mother and daughter cross paths as the daughter flees towards safety.

The girl ran into the gas station, where Mohmad says he gave her snacks and comforted her until her mother returned with other family members.

"She was crying so much and it was so bad," Mohmad said.

According to Mohmad, the girl's mother was relieved to learn her daughter was in the store the entire time.

Authorities say the thief has still not been caught.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingstolen carcrimesafetyMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect barricades himself in home day care
Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
2-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in home
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Man found shot to death in apartment complex stairwell
Show More
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Cheaper car insurance rates if you live in Clear Lake
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, self over custody dispute
Violent encounter leaves man bloody outside Montrose bar
More News