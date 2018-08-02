DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --A mother is relieved her daughter is safe after a thief stole their van.
The 7-year-old's quick thinking saved her llife.
The incident happened Tuesday at a Valero gas station. The girl was in the vehicle, while her mother was inside the store.
Store employee Iyad Mohmad told WXYZ-TV he saw when the mother, who thought her child was still in the car, he rushed out of the store and chased down the minivan.
Surveillance video from the scene shows the moment both mother and daughter cross paths as the daughter flees towards safety.
The girl ran into the gas station, where Mohmad says he gave her snacks and comforted her until her mother returned with other family members.
"She was crying so much and it was so bad," Mohmad said.
According to Mohmad, the girl's mother was relieved to learn her daughter was in the store the entire time.
Authorities say the thief has still not been caught.