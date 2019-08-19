Children lose school clothes and supplies when family's home catches fire in N. Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family lost everything, including their two young daughters' school clothes and supplies, in a house fire early Monday morning in north Houston.

The Houston Fire Department was called to the home in the 200 block of Noras Lane near North Main Street around 3 a.m.

The father says he left a brisket smoking on the pit on the back porch and believes that may have caused the fire. The family has lived in the home for 18 years.



He says everyone, including his wife and children, were sleeping when his neighbor heard a loud boom and walked out to see flames covering the back of the home.

That's when the neighbor ran to the windows and yelled to his friend to wake up.

Everyone escaped without injuries.

The girls, ages 8 and 14, will start school next Monday.

The American Red Cross has been called to help since the children lost their clothing and school supplies.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit filed against administrator who used marker on boy's head
Watching a tropical wave for development later this week
Police need public's help after man found gunned down in street
Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in Texas after court decision
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Man ejected during rollover crash was not wearing seat belt
Thief ransacks home while family sleeps upstairs: homeowner
Show More
New toilets detect when someone is having sex in bathroom
Video: Men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell off dock
Houston Astros will extend netting before next home game
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Missouri City teen wins $25K for wing sauce on 'Strahan and Sara'
More TOP STORIES News