Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 killing of woman dumped into Green's Bayou

Jeffery Andre McDonald was sentenced for the 2018 killing of his ex-girlfriend, who was found wrapped in a white bedsheet near Green's Bayou.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 killing of his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.A Harris County jury sentenced 50-year-old Jeffery Andre McDonald for the murder of 58-year-old Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich after she was found dismembered and dumped into Green's Bayou."Domestic violence can impact any population, income group, race, and religion. It is an epidemic, and it can escalate to murder in a flash. "I'm grateful that we could get justice for the victim's family in this tragic case," Ogg saidAccording to authorities, Suhrheinrich and McDonald dated for about a month. Witnesses say that McDonald was a frequent visitor of Suhrheinrich's apartment.In July 2018, a welfare check was done by an apartment manager for Suhrheinrich after she did not show up to work that Monday or Friday.When the manager entered the apartment, she saw blood on the walls and the floor of the empty apartment and called 911.Investigators were led to her boyfriend, McDonald, who was seen driving the victim's car.The sister of McDonald told investigators that she picked up her brother near Green's Bayou and that he was acting strange and looked disheveled.She took him home and took him back to Green's Bayou and took bleach with him the next day. He then asked her to stop and let him off a bridge.Once she learned that Suhrheinrich was missing, she notified investigators of her brother's behavior and where he asked to stop her car.McDonald was arrested after he was found in the middle of the street taking his clothes off, believed to be under the influence of drugs.He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine and ADA Phillip White.