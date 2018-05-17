Girl thanks firefighter who saved her life while on vacation

A Houston girl who nearly died on a Mexican vacation is thanking the hero who saved her.Bethany Lloyd was choking in a restaurant in Cozumel last August.Florida firefighter Robert Ramirez jumped in without thinking to perform the Heimlich maneuver.On Tuesday, Ramirez was named his department's firefighter of the year.While Bethany couldn't be there, she did send a message of gratitude."Thanks for being my very own hero, and may the Lord shower you with continued blessings. We love you Mr. Rob," Lloyd said in a video message.Lloyd also hopes one day to meet her hero again.