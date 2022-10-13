SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say

A shooting investigation got underway Thursday in southwest Houston where a 15-year-old girl was hit in the face.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face, according to Houston police.

HPD's South Gessner Patrol Officers responded to the 7200 block of Kings Gate Circle, which is just off Fondren near Bissonnet, on Thursday afternoon.

A Houston police tweet showed a photo of crime scene tape blocking off what appears to be an apartment complex.

While the tweet offered limited details, HPD's Major Assaults Division told ABC13 that the girl was hit in the face.

There is no word of any arrests or other injuries.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article. Tune into Eyewitness News broadcasts this afternoon for live updates from the scene.