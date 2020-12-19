16-year-old girl shot in east Houston motel gunfight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people where injured last Friday in a shootout at an east Houston motel, including a 16-year old girl, according to deputies.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a Motel 6 on East Freeway and Cedar.

Officers responded to reports about gunshots and found a group of people who were in a fight that had erupted into a shooting, investigators said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the stomach, and another person was shot in the leg, police said.

As deputies investigated the crime scene at the motel, they received reports about a car with bullet holes on Sheldon Road. Investigators believe the car had taken off from the motel after the initial gunfire.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the motel to see if they could find out who may have been responsible.

Conditions of the victims and their identities weren't immediately available.
