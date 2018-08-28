Parents and students around Humble ISD schools will see extra security after a couple of reports of strangers approaching children.A fifth grader at Oak Forest Elementary was walking home Monday when she says she was approached by a stranger.The girl says a gold-colored van pulled up and the driver asked her if she wanted some candy. She told police there was also a teen girl with red dyed hair in the van.Last Friday an eighth grader at Humble Middle School says he was walking home when a man approached him and asked to use his phone.Humble ISD will have extra patrols around both campuses.