2 reports of children being approached by strangers near Humble ISD schools

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents and students around Humble ISD schools will see extra security after a couple of reports of strangers approaching children.

A fifth grader at Oak Forest Elementary was walking home Monday when she says she was approached by a stranger.

The girl says a gold-colored van pulled up and the driver asked her if she wanted some candy. She told police there was also a teen girl with red dyed hair in the van.

Last Friday an eighth grader at Humble Middle School says he was walking home when a man approached him and asked to use his phone.

Humble ISD will have extra patrols around both campuses.
