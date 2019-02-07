12-year-old student missing after being dropped off at Ortiz Middle School in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl last seen at her school on Wednesday in southeast Houston.

Arlet Arredondo was dropped off at Ortiz Middle School, located at 6767 Telephone Road, by her mother.

When her mother arrived to pick her up at the end of the day, she wasn't at the designated location.

Arlet is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

She is 5'3" and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information about where she may be, you're urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
