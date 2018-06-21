Girl from Guatemala burned in volcano eruption dies in Galveston

This is a look inside the military plane that brought over the six children badly burned in Guatemala. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas --
Authorities in Guatemala say a child severely burned in this month's volcano eruption and transferred to a Texas hospital has died.

Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare announced the girl's death Tuesday night in an online statement. Her name and age weren't released.

Officials with Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston did not immediately provide details Thursday. Spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson said a statement would be released later.

Shriners hospital officials earlier this week said seven children from Guatemala who were burned in the June 3 Volcano of Fire eruption were being treated at the complex in Galveston.

Conditions of the surviving six children weren't immediately released Thursday.

The Guatemalan government was coordinating the return of the girl's body to her homeland.
