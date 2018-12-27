Girl found safe but dad at large after running from deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man and his child after they ran away on the North Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who grabbed his 8-year-old daughter and ran away on foot during an attempted traffic stop in north Harris County.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 13600 block of North Freeway near Rankin Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the girl was located safe at a relative's house, but her father is still on the run.


Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect is a 43-year-old black male, last seen wearing a navy blue work shirt with a "NOV" patch on the left front side of the shirt.

If you have seen him, call 911.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic stopmost wantedtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tire shop worker felt 'threatened' before shooting
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Stray dog without nose finds forever home
Wounded sergeant speaks about dramatic shootout with felon
Man charged with stealing appliances from Heights homes
Video shows moments before deadly convenience store robbery
Police find man's body in the Houston Ship Channel
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Show More
Police searching for 81-year-old missing man
14-year-old girl dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook
Photographer finds couple 8 years after snapping engagement photo
Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas
Break-in at office of congressman hoping to impeach Trump
More News